Stan Lee's 'Backchannel' Relaunching as Creator's First Posthumous Project

Almost five months after his death, one of Stan Lee’s final creations is about to make its debut, as a new 26-part serial on the online LINE Webtoon platform. Prepare to discover the Backchannel.

Backchannel is an unconventional father and son story, in which the unassuming Tom — a high school student who balances everyday life with being a member of an online activist group targeting U.S. prisons — has to come to terms with the discovery of a dark secret from his police detective father Martin’s past that could change their relationship forever.

The concept was one of the last created by comic book legend Lee, and has been developed by writer Tom Akel and Gill Champion, president of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment. Both are co-producing the new series. The series initially debuted before Lee’s death last November, and was temporarily put on hold in memory of his passing; it now returns as the first project from POW! Entertainment after the loss of its founder.

“I’m really excited to share Stan’s genius concept with fans and friends alike,” Champion said in a statement. “Stan worked tirelessly on this project and I know he would be very proud of the outcome.”

Akel added, “To have the opportunity to work so closely with the legendary Stan Lee was an unforgettable experience in itself. We were both excited to bring Tom and Martin’s story to readers in a modern, character-driven tale set against the backdrop of how technology has changed familial relationships in ways that previous generations have never experienced. I’m eager for fans to take a look and I can’t wait to hear what they think!”

Joining Akel on the series are Andie Tong (Spider-Man, Batman Strikes and TRON), color artists Sean Lee of Komikaki Studios and Omi Remalante, and letterer Taylor Esposito. Backchannel will run weekly on LINE Webtoon for the next six months, with the first new episode (episode nine) debuting Tuesda.