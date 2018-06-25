Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Charged With Filing False Report

A restraining order on behalf of the 95-year-old Marvel co-founder against Keya Morgan was filed two days after Morgan's arrest.

The one-time business manager of Stan Lee was recently charged with multiple counts relating to an accusation that he filed a false police report earlier in the month, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keya Morgan was charged with two counts of filing a false report of an emergency and two counts of filing a false report of a crime, along with a probation violation, according to authorities. All charges are misdemeanors. He is due back in court July 2.

A restraining order on behalf of the 95-year-old Lee against Morgan was filed two days after Morgan was arrested. Morgan was released from jail on $20,000 bail.

Lee, the beloved Marvel co-founder, was granted a temporary restraining order with a court date set for a permanent order hearing. Paperwork filed for the restraining order cited reports of elder abuse.

On June 16, Morgan tweeted his legal trouble and reports of elder abuse against Lee were "fake news."

"For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless time," Morgan tweeted. "I have NEVER EVER abused my dear friend. Everything you read in the #FakeNews is pure malicious lies & I will 100% prove it. The truth will come out."

Days before Morgan's arrest, a 45-second video was posted to Twitter in which Lee made it clear Morgan was the only person with whom he now worked and allowed to represent him.

"My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan, not all the other people making false claims," read the post accompanying the video.

In April, THR reported Lee — who co-created such legendary comic characters as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, X-Men and the Fantastic Four, among many others — was caught in the middle of a war of words among those closest to him, all of whom were vying for control over Lee's life, allegedly for their own financial gain.

Morgan, who has long been involved in the pop culture memorabilia scene, was one of the subjects of the lengthy THR investigation.

A number of celebrities have publicly shared their concern over the creator’s well-being. Sources with knowledge of the situation have told THR that Lee's health has notably declined in recent months and his memory is in poor shape.