'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Cast Video Chats to Celebrate Marina Sirtis' Birthday

The actors toasting their co-star included Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden and Wil Wheaton.

Even the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is practicing social distancing. On Monday, a number of cast members from the classic series shared picture of their Zoom video group chat to celebrate Marina Sirtis' birthday.

"I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules," the Deanna Troi actress wrote on Twitter.

