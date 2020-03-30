HEAT VISION

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Cast Video Chats to Celebrate Marina Sirtis' Birthday

by Ryan Parker
The actors toasting their co-star included Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden and Wil Wheaton.
Even the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is practicing social distancing. On Monday, a number of cast members from the classic series shared picture of their Zoom video group chat to celebrate Marina Sirtis' birthday. 

"I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules," the Deanna Troi actress wrote on Twitter.

The group included Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton and, of course, Sirtis.

"Different shot, but same amazing group. What a blast it was to chat away....and laugh. felt so good," wrote McFadden on Twitter. 

Burton wrote, "Overcoming the distance... #family." 

Star Trek: The Next Generation ran for seven seasons 1987-1994 and spawned four films. The season finale for the first season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access premiered last week. Spiner, Frakes and Sirtis all reprised their TNG roles on the series, which stars Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. 

