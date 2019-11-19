HEAT VISION

'Star Trek': 'Fargo' Creator Noah Hawley to Direct Next Film

by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
Chris Pine and his crew are expected to return for the fourth installment of the Paramount series.
Chris Pine as Captain Kirk   |   Paramount Pictures/Photofest
Paramount is beaming up a new captain for its Star Trek franchise. Noah Hawley, who is best known for TV's Fargo and Legion, will direct the next Trek film for Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

It is expected that Chris Pine will reprise his role as Captain James T. Kirk alongside his castmates such as Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana who have been with the series since J.J. Abrams revamped the franchise in 2009. This fourth Star Trek stands separate from one that Quentin Tarantino has been attached to for two years.

Paramount had been developing a fourth installment after 2016’s Star Trek Beyond and had hoped to be in production earlier this year. But after developing a time travel-themed script that would reunite Pine's Kirk with his father (Chris Hemsworth), negotiations with Pine and Hemsworth fell apart in summer 2018. Paramount was trying to keep costs contained but the initial deals for the actors playing the Enterprise crew had run out and new, more expensive, deals were on the table. Talks never resumed and the project was shelved

S.J. Clarkson was attached to helm Trek 4 at the time and would have become the first woman in the franchise's history to direct a Trek film.

Hawley is a respected mind in the genre space and won an outstanding miniseries Emmy for Fargo's first season in 2014. A fourth season is on the way with Chris Rock in the lead. Hawley also directed the feature Lucy in the Sky, which starred Natalie Portman, and was developing a script based on the Marvel villain Doctor Doom for Fox before the studio was purchased by Disney. 

Hawley will produce Trek 4 via his 26 Keys banner along with Bad Robot, the production banner run by Abrams, who helmed the first two installments of this current Trek incarnation.

