'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be in theaters for two days only: Sept. 15 and 18, according to Fathom Events.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 at FathomEvents.com.

Along with Shatner and Nimoy, the film first released on Dec. 7 1979, directed by Robert Wise, also stars DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan.

Upon its initial release, the film was met with lukewarm reviews from critics, but was a box office hit anyway. It's total domestic lifetime gross is $82.2 million.