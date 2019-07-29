HEAT VISION

'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

by Ryan Parker
Tickets go on sale Aug. 2.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'   |   Paramount Pictures/Photofest
Star Trek: The Motion Picture is returning to theaters this fall for a limited re-release to celebrate the iconic film's 40th anniversary.

The William Shatner and the late Leonard Nimoy-starrer based on the popular 1960's sci-fi TV show returns to the big screen via Fathom Events and Paramount.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be in theaters for two days only: Sept. 15 and 18, according to Fathom Events.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 at FathomEvents.com.

Along with Shatner and Nimoy, the film first released on Dec. 7 1979, directed by Robert Wise, also stars DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. 

Upon its initial release, the film was met with lukewarm reviews from critics, but was a box office hit anyway. It's total domestic lifetime gross is $82.2 million. 

