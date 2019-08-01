'Star Trek: Picard' to Get Prequel Novel and Comic Series (Exclusive)
Jean-Luc Picard is returning to the small screen, but part of his continuing mission will be told in print.
Ahead of the 2020 launch of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard, a number of prequel projects are in the works to tell the story of the fan favorite captain played by Patrick Stewart. The projects will help fill in the gap between Picard and the Next Generation crew's final movie (2002's Star Trek: Nemesis). The projects are coming from a partnership among CBS Consumer Products, IDW Publishing and Simon & Schuster’s Galley Books.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The first prequel to appear will be IDW’s Star Trek: Picard – Countdown, a three-issue comic book series written by Mike Johnson and Picard supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, which will center around a single mission that would change the life of Picard. That series launches in November, and runs through January 2020.
In February 2020, Galley Books will follow the conclusion of Countdown with Una McCormack’s The Last Best Hope, a novel that will lead directly into the Picard television series proper, and introduce new characters appearing in the show. McCormack is a name familiar to Star Trek fans, having previously written eight novels tying into the legendary sci-fi property.
“From the moment we announced this series we’ve seen a groundswell of support from our fan base who are thrilled to have Jean-Luc Picard back on their screens," CBS Consumer products executive vp global franchise management Veronica Hart said in a statement. "Having this brand new original backstory play out through both comic book and novel formats will set the stage for the new series in an exciting way while also showcasing the work of our talented partners at Simon & Schuster and IDW.”
