Marvel Launches 'Star Wars: Age of Rebellion' Publishing Line

Marvel Entertainment’s extended celebration of the Star Wars franchise as promotion ramps up for Star Wars: Episode IX continues in April with the launch of Age of Rebellion, a three-month series of nine comic titles spotlighting fan-favorite characters from the original trilogy.

Eight of the nine issues — Princess Leia, Grand Moff Tarkin, Han Solo, Boba Fett, Lando Calrissian, Jabba the Hutt, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader — will be written by former The Incredible Hulk and Weapon X scribe Greg Pak, with artists Chris Sprouse and Marc Laming attached. Covers for each of the eight issues will come from Terry and Rachel Dodson.

The ninth issue, Age of Rebellion Special No. 1, will be an anthology with stories by Marc Guggenheim, Si Spurrier, Caspar Wijngaard, Andrea Broccardo and New Yorker cartoonist Jon Adams.

The Age of Rebellion promotion is set to run from April through June, and follows the similar Age of Republic publishing plan, which saw three months’ worth of special issues set during Star Wars’ prequel trilogy. Starting in July, Marvel will launch Age of Resistance, set during the current trilogy, ahead of the December release of Episode IX.