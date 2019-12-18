'Star Wars,' 'Avengers' and Different Ways of Saying Goodbye

Compare this with the excitement surrounding Avengers: Endgame this summer, which felt far more focused around the idea of it being the culmination of everything Marvel had been doing on the big screen to that point. Even the title of the movie suggested a finality that, to be honest, the movie itself didn’t actually deserve given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued in a movie released just two months later, and fans responded. How does Star Wars fail to compete with the MCU when it’s bringing an actual end to proceedings?

(True, Star Wars will continue to exist on Disney+, but the movies will go on hiatus for a couple of years in the wake of The Rise of Skywalker’s release.)

Part of it, perhaps, is that — Baby Yoda aside — excitement surrounding Star Wars has been curiously quiet overall recently. Could this be fallout from disappointment in some quarters surrounding the recent cinematic output? It’s possible; Solo: A Star Wars Story dampened spirits for the franchise as a whole, and came on the heels of the surprisingly divisive Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a movie that fans are still arguing about two years later. If some might have hoped that Rise of Skywalker’s promise of closure would reunite fandom, the reality has proven to be sadly different.

Alternately, it may be that fandom en masse exhausted itself with Endgame earlier this year, and can’t quite find it in its collective hearts to get excited about — or mourn — another beloved franchise just yet. This was always a risk, with Disney’s two big nerd finales hitting in the same year. Endgame was always going to come out on top in this scenario, headed to theaters first and relatively unsullied. Rise of Skywalker, on the other hand, has to deal not only with the weight of its own expectations, with with comparisons to Endgame and how well it met viewers’ expectations.

None of this is likely to prevent The Rise of Skywalker from dominating the box office across the holidays — Star Wars is still Star Wars, after all — but, as the property heads towards a cinematic hibernation ahead of its 2021 rebirth, its overall health in fandom, and what conversations are, and aren’t, happening around what should be big tentpole moments are factors that will likely weigh into whatever’s coming next, for good or ill.