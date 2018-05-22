'Star Wars: Beckett' to Explore Backstory of Woody Harrelson's 'Solo' Character

Marvel Comics will release the issue based on the smuggler in August.

Solo: A Star Wars Story isn’t even in theaters yet, but Marvel Entertainment has announced the second comic book to spin out of the movie. The company’s August releases will include a oneshot based on Woody Harrelson’s mentor to the young hero Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

The 40-page Star Wars: Beckett will be written by Gerry Duggan, with art from the team of Will Sliney, Edgar Salazar and Marc Laming, explaining the backstory of Tobias Beckett, the man who — as Solo reveals — wants to teach Han Solo everything there is to know about life as a smuggler, rogue and outlaw.

According to Marvel’s own Beckett solicitation text, the issue will also explain Beckett’s complicated history with the marauder Enfys Nest, one of the primary motivators for the character in the Solo movie.

The Beckett issue follows this month’s launch of Marvel’s Star Wars: Lando — Double or Nothing five-part miniseries, which features both the titular character and robot co-pilot L3-37 in adventures taking place prior to Solo. That series, by Rodney Barnes and Paolo Villanelli, launches May 30.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in theaters May 25. Star Wars: Beckett will be released in comic book stores and digitally August 15.