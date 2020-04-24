'Star Wars': Cassian Andor Disney+ Series Adds Two Actors (Exclusive)
Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough have joined the cast of Disney+’s untitled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel spinoff series.
The series centers on Cassian Andor, who was the Rebel intelligence officer in Rogue One. Diego Luna is reprising the role for the series, which is set five years before the events of the 2016 movie.
Heat Vision breakdown
Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are also cast.
O’Reilly will return to her role as Mon Mothma, the politician who worked to oppose Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance.
Character details for Gough were not revealed.
While there is no start date for production, the series has undergone some creative shifts. THR has learned that Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is now showrunning the series, with Stephen Schiff exiting that post.
Gilroy was already part of a writing team that includes brother Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Schiff.
Tony Gilroy will also direct the pilot and possibly a second episode, but like Disney+’s other Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, the goal is to have a stable of directors.
O’Reilly’s recent credits include Tolkien and The Kid Who Would Be King. Gough may best best known for her theater work, winning an Olivier Award for her performance in a revival of Angels in America.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
