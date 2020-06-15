Star Wars Celebration Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority," organizers said in a statement Monday. "Due to the global impact of COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars celebration for 2020."

Fans who purchased tickets can receive a refund or have tickets transferred to the next Star Wars Celebration, which is set to take place in Anaheim Aug. 18-21, 2022.

Since its 1999 inception, Celebration has relocated with almost each successive event, with shows in the U.S., U.K., Japan, and Germany. Recent Celebrations have offered early looks at films such Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and seen appearances from actors past and present.

This year’s event was to be the second time Celebration has been held in the Californian city, and its third Californian event altogether. (There was an earlier Anaheim Celebration in 2015, and a Los Angeles event in 2007.)

The coronavirus pandemic has already seen July's San Diego Comic-Con canceled.