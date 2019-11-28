'Star Wars' Clip Celebrates Legacy of Franchise Ahead of 'Rise of Skywalker' Release

The franchise is described in the clip as a " modern fairytale about good and evil and what prevails and what doesn't prevail." Says Hamill on one of the film's sets, many years ago, "If this one doesn't work we're sort of finished. But hopefully it will justify it as a series. Make you say, gee, what happens next?" The actor, shown as his current age, declares, "The whole experience has been completely unanticipated."

The late actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, is shown in the clip as well as his new counterpart, Joonas Suotamo.

Daisy Ridley goes on to say, "I feel honored that I've been allowed to continue the journey."

Skywalker director J.J. Abrams chimes in with, "If you're a kid watching this 100 years from now, 500 years from now, you see this inevitability. The story conclude in a way that feels thrilling, and shocking, and funny, and emotional and satisfying."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases Dec. 20.

Watch the clip below.