'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' to Become Weekly Comic (Exclusive)

Beyond Charm’s contributions, each issue will feature a different artist, with Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto and Philip Murphy on hand to draw the five issues, respectively.

“The Clone Wars era is probably my favorite in all of Star Wars,” Moreci said in a statement from the publisher. “It has it all — big adventure, sweeping romance, Force mythology, Jedi powers, and, of course, the awesome clones. This event series is going to bring together all the best, evergreen parts of Star Wars and weave a story that longtime fans (like myself) and new, younger readers (like my own kids) will definitely love.”

Each issue of the series will feature covers by Charm — the first issue’s cover debuts exclusively below — with the first issue also seeing a variant cover by Powers co-creator Michael Avon Oeming.

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales will debut April 1 digitally and in comic book stores.