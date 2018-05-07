Star Wars Day Twins Born in Utah Named "Luke" and "Leia"

Kendall and Ross Robbins with their newborn twins named as 'Star Wars' characters.

"As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right," the new father told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City.

The Force will be strong with those two kids.

Twins born in Utah on Friday, known as Star Wars Day for the play on May the Fourth be with you, share their names with two of the space adventure franchise's main characters.

The parents, Kendall and Ross Robbins, told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City they named the children Rowan Luke and Kai Leia.

“As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right," Ross Robbins told the news station.

The twins, both healthy, were born just after noon in Ogden. Their nursery at home is decorated in a Star Wars theme, the parents said.