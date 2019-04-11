'Star Wars': Alan Tudyk Returning for 'Rogue One' Disney+ Prequel Series

Cassian Andor will have his right-hand droid with him for his Star Wars prequel droid.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Alan Tudyk will reprise his role as K-2SO in the Disney+ series that stars Diego Luna. The Rogue One prequel sees him once again play rebel spy Cassian Andor, and is set during the early days of the Rebellion, prior to the events of 2016's Rogue One.

"It will be a thrilling spy series set in the Star Wars universe," Kennedy said Thursday at an investor's day focused on Disney+. She confirmed that Lucasfilm's first live-action series, The Mandalorian, will be available as a launch title for Disney+, as will the first two sets of Star Wars trilogies. "We'e pretty deep into the heavy lifting of turning all of that wonderful photography and all of those stories into one continues season of eight episodes," executive producer Jon Favreau said of where he is in the process. Favreau also brought the first footage of the series. The Mandalorian clip shows the back of presumably the Mandalorian in a snowy area. He’s holding something in his hand, and he pockets it and walks forward. He wears armor that’s meant to look like a medieval knight. There are shots of new planets, new races, new species, new starships but, as Favreau said, “we want it to feel completely connected and familiar.” The series takes place after 1983's The Return of the Jedi and before the villainous First Order rose to replace the Empire. The series stars Pedro Pascal, as well as Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito and Werner Herzog. The Mandalorian also has booked a number of high-profile directors, including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Star Wars: The Clone Saga's Dave Filoni. In addition to those series, Disney revived fan-favorite animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars revived in July for a seventh season on Disney+ after last airing in 2008. Kennedy revealed Thursday there will be a docuseries looking at the craftspeople behind Star Wars.

Star Wars is becoming a key attraction for Disney+ as the studio aims to compete with Netflix and other streaming services. As of now, Disney has no theatrical plans for Star Wars beyond December's Star Wars: Episode IX. Disney and Lucasfilm have released one Star Wars film a year, but May's Solo: A Star Wars Story disappointed commercially and critically, and Disney CEO Bob Iger has indicated there will be a "slowdown" of Star Wars theatrical releases.