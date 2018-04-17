'Star Wars: Episode IX' Hires Victoria Mahoney as Second Unit Director

She will become the first woman to hold that role in a galaxy far, far away.

Victoria Mahoney is headed for the Star Wars galaxy.

The filmmaker is joining Star Wars: Episode IX as a second unit director, which will make her the first woman to step behind the camera in that capacity for a Star Wars movie. Second unit directors lead a crew to capture additional footage, such as establishing shots and stunts.

Director Ava DuVernay shared the news on Twitter Tuesday, posting a photo of Mahoney with Episode IX director J.J. Abrams.

"Happy to share this historic news. A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away," she tweeted.

Mahoney responded by tweeting "Catt's outta the bag," and thanking DuVernay and Abrams.

"This one's for the outliers, dreaming big--in small corners of the Earth. #MaytheForceBeWithYou," she tweeted.

Mahoney, who is repped by Verve, is known or her television directing, where she has helmed episodes ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Starz's Power. Little is known about Episode IX, which Abrams is co-writing with Chris Terrio. Lucasfilm is opening the film Dec. 20, 2019.