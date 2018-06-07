'Star Wars' Fan-Made Clip Takes 'Last Jedi' Leia Scene to a Whole New Level

A key Leia scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been kicked up a notch thanks to some Led Zeppelin and a creative fan.

Splicing two of the more intense scenes together, fan Josh Scully created a super scene in which Leia (Carrie Fisher) is all powerful; writing with the video only "The Last Jedi fixed."

The short video posted to Twitter begins when Leia’s unprotected body is floating out in space, her ship having just been destroyed. But, instead of using The Force to simply gravitate to another vessel, she decides to take a few of the enemy ships out with her.

As Zeppelins’ classic “Immigrant Song” kicks in, the video seamlessly cuts to the moment in the Rian Johnson directed film when Holdo sacrifices herself by ramming Snoke's fleet at lightspeed.

With the editing, it looks like it is Leia who takes out the fleet in one fell swoop.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy already announced Leia would not be appearing in future installments of the franchise due to Fisher’s untimely death. So, fan made clips, such as this, are fun, meaningful nods to the beloved character.