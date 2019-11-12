'Star Wars' Fans Confused by Greedo's Added Dialogue on Disney+

For some reason, in the Disney+ version of the 1977 classic that would launch the Star Wars empire, Greedo has an extra line in the scene where he confronts Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the Cantina.

Right before they open fire (Han killed Greedo in cold blood in the 1977 film, but George Lucas changed it for the 1997 special edition to make it appear that Greedo fired first) the bounty hunter says what sounds like "Maclunkey."

No one seems to know what it means, but fans, including Patton Oswalt, were having some fun with it.

"Looks like the seed money that Maclunkey Toilet Pucks™️ gave to Disney+ is really paying off. #maclunkey," the comic-actor tweeted.

Even Stephen King got in on the fun.

"#Maclunkey Just because it’s so weirdly funny," he said via Twitter.