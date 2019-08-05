HEAT VISION

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Is Getting a Cookbook

by Graeme McMillan
The officially licensed add-on to the Disney attraction will be released November.
Courtesy of Insight Editions
The officially licensed add-on to the Disney attraction will be released November.

Not everyone has the ability to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Anaheim, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t eat like they do on the Outer Rim anyway. Disney and Insight Editions has unveiled the upcoming release of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook.

Written by Marc Sumerak (Hidden Universe Travel Guides: The Complete Marvel Cosmos) and Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, who has previously worked on a number of fantasy-themed cookbooks, The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook intends to allow fans to recreate the food available at the Disney attraction, which is presented as actual in-universe food from the Star Wars mythology.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Specifically, the book is written from the point of view of Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, one-time head chef at Maz Kanata’s castle on Takodana, as seen in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After working for the cantankerous Maz, Tuggs apparently traveled across the galaxy, picking up food tips before settling down to write a cookbook, because every single Star Wars movie demonstrates the dual importance of (a) literacy and (b) home cooking in the galaxy.

The 176-page title will be released on Nov. 5.

