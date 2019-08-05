Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Is Getting a Cookbook
Not everyone has the ability to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Anaheim, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t eat like they do on the Outer Rim anyway. Disney and Insight Editions has unveiled the upcoming release of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook.
Written by Marc Sumerak (Hidden Universe Travel Guides: The Complete Marvel Cosmos) and Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, who has previously worked on a number of fantasy-themed cookbooks, The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook intends to allow fans to recreate the food available at the Disney attraction, which is presented as actual in-universe food from the Star Wars mythology.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Specifically, the book is written from the point of view of Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, one-time head chef at Maz Kanata’s castle on Takodana, as seen in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After working for the cantankerous Maz, Tuggs apparently traveled across the galaxy, picking up food tips before settling down to write a cookbook, because every single Star Wars movie demonstrates the dual importance of (a) literacy and (b) home cooking in the galaxy.
The 176-page title will be released on Nov. 5.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
August 05, 2019 9:00am PTby Brian Davids
-
August 05, 2019 6:40am PTby Pamela McClintock
-
August 05, 2019 6:00am PT
-
August 03, 2019 11:00am PT
-
August 02, 2019 1:17pm PT
-
August 02, 2019 1:01pm PT
-
August 02, 2019 10:42am PT