Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Is Getting a Cookbook

The officially licensed add-on to the Disney attraction will be released November.

Not everyone has the ability to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Anaheim, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t eat like they do on the Outer Rim anyway. Disney and Insight Editions has unveiled the upcoming release of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook.

Written by Marc Sumerak (Hidden Universe Travel Guides: The Complete Marvel Cosmos) and Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, who has previously worked on a number of fantasy-themed cookbooks, The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook intends to allow fans to recreate the food available at the Disney attraction, which is presented as actual in-universe food from the Star Wars mythology.

