Long Line Already Formed Outside Star Wars Galaxy's Edge on Opening Day

On Wednesday night, Disney CEO Bob Iger, along with George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, officially dedicated and opened the new Disneyland attraction.

Disneyland opened its doors at 6 a.m. on Friday for those fans eagerly awaiting the opening of the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The remainder of the park is closed until 8 a.m., but guests with the required reservation to get into the Star Wars land were able to register (which is also required) two hours in advance, so those who nabbed an 8 a.m. slot were allowed in at 6 a.m. Of course, there were likely some who were there to shop early for the exclusive opening day merchandise.

And yes, there was a long line.

Numerous park-goers shared pictures and video of the crowds waiting, and finally getting into the park.

Media and park staff members have been previewing the massive land all week.

As of right now, the Anaheim Park is the only location with a Star Wars land. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando will have their attraction open later this year.

The 14-acre, themed destination at Disneyland Park will be unlike any attraction experienced before. With two state-of-the-art rides (Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run), a plethora of shops and restaurants (all in the theme of Star Wars so as not to feel like they are part of a Disney stop), jaw-dropping spectacles and full-scale droids milling about, the land delivers on the ambitious project Disney CEO Bob Iger foretold when he announced the park at the D23 Expo in August 2015.

Much cheering as the merchandise line on the level above the reservation line starts to move in at Launch Bay. #GalaxysEdge #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/yMMlFA4LLe — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) May 31, 2019