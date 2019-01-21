Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Theme Park Opening Early In Marvel Comics

The synergy between Disney companies gets stronger in April with the launch of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a Marvel Entertainment comic book based on the Disney Parks project based on the Lucasfilm movie franchise.

Coming months before the opening of the much-anticipated parks in Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the five-issue miniseries will give Star Wars fans their first look at the mythology behind Black Spire Outpost, the location visitors to the Galaxy’s Edge parks will find themselves in, as well as Dok-Ondar, the infamous “collector of rare antiquities,” who can be found there.

The series will be written by Ethan Sacks, with art by Will Sliney, who illustrated Marvel’s Solo: A Star Wars Story adaptation, as well as the spinoff Beckett one-shot special. Unusually, covers for the series will come from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm concept artists.

Talking to StarWars.com, Sacks teased, “Our series will give fans the chance to visit Black Spire Outpost months ahead of voyaging to Batuu in person. Armed with top-secret sketches and information from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm, we are keeping this authentic to the spirit of this rich new setting. I’d tell you more, but I already have the death sentence on 12 systems…”

The title adds to an already heavy Star Wars line for Marvel; Galaxy’s Edge will be the fifth No. 1 issue for the line in April alone, alongside Star Wars: TIE Fighter, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion — Princess Leia, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion — Grand Moff Tarkin and Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special. Additionally, the month will see issues of the Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Solo: A Star Wars Story Adaptation and Star Wars: Vader — Dark Visions series all being released.