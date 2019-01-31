Disney Unveils Tie-In Novels for 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Theme Park

Fans will have three books to read while waiting in line for the upcoming Disneyland and Walt Disney World experiences.

Following on from the announcement of Marvel’s comic book series based on the theme park attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, additional new prose tie-ins to the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have been announced to further explain what fans will discover when they visit the planet of Batuu themselves.

Three titles in total have been announced. Black Spire, by Delilah Dawson, will be published by Del Rey on Sept. 3 and feature a story described as a “prequel” to the Disney Parks experience, in which General Leia Organa sends a spy to Batuu to search for potential allies for the Resistance. One of the primary elements of the Galaxy’s Edge experience is “Rise of the Resistance,” a ride described as “the most epic attraction… ever built” by Disney Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge.

Additionally, Disney Lucasfilm Press will release A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Cordova, a Young Adult novel in which two reunited childhood friends have to escape smugglers on the planet, and Star Wars: Myths and Fables, a middle reader novel that includes two stores set on Batuu as well as other stories about familiar Star Wars locales and characters put into a children’s book format. That title will be written by George Mann, with art by Grant Griffin.

More information on the titles, and a preview of Myths and Fables, can be found on the official Star Wars website. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open summer 2019 at Anaheim's Disneyland Resort, and fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.