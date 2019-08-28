Disney Coke Bottles From Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Banned by TSA

"Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags," TSA said via Twitter.

The Star Wars-style bottles, sold only in the galaxy far, far away land, look too much like hand grenades, it seems. And, after all, that is exactly what they are in the Star Wars universe.

The update from the TSA is particularly timely as Galaxy's Edge opens Thursday at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The 14-acre Star Wars land opened in Disneyland on May 31.