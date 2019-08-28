Disney Coke Bottles From Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Banned by TSA
Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort will not be able to take one unique item sold in the land on an airplane.
It was recently discovered that the TSA told one fan that the "thermal detonator" Coke and Sprite bottles would not be allowed in any luggage.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags," TSA said via Twitter.
The Star Wars-style bottles, sold only in the galaxy far, far away land, look too much like hand grenades, it seems. And, after all, that is exactly what they are in the Star Wars universe.
The update from the TSA is particularly timely as Galaxy's Edge opens Thursday at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
The 14-acre Star Wars land opened in Disneyland on May 31.
@AskTSA I know these look dodgy, but can they be packed in suitcase? Thanks pic.twitter.com/4uILLMX3eL— Ash Best (@DarkAshNet) August 13, 2019
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Rosie Knight
-
by Patrick Shanley
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan