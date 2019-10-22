'Star Wars,' 'Harley Quinn' Illustrator Launching Art Book on Kickstarter

“As artists, we rarely get a chance to show the steps or explain the thoughts that go behind creating a piece,” Charretier told Heat Vision via email. “With this art book, I’m opening up the doors of my studio and inviting readers into my creative process.”

She added, “The November: Commentary Edition is an even deeper dive into the storytelling technics that went into creating Matt Fraction’s and [my] new graphic novel,” referencing one of the tiers for the campaign, which adds a separate release, relating to the upcoming Image Comics collaboration with the Sex Criminals, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen writer.

Additional reward tiers include the ability to receive original artwork, or exclusive prints of Charretier’s artwork.

More information about the project can be found on the official campaign page.