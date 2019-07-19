'Star Wars': Hasbro Unveils 'Black Series' Boba Fett Helmet

Next year, you too can be the Mandalorian bounty hunter of your dreams.

The forthcoming release of The Mandalorian on Disney+ has Star Wars fans remembering just how much they love the design of The Empire Strikes Back’s favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett. This is a trend that Hasbro is perfectly prepared to embrace with the latest addition to its deluxe Black Series line of merchandise and accessories, announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fest Premium Electronic Helmet was unveiled at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, offering fans the most realistic, movie-accurate replica of the bounty hunter’s headgear yet.

