'Star Wars': Hasbro Unveils 'Black Series' Boba Fett Helmet

by Graeme McMillan
Next year, you too can be the Mandalorian bounty hunter of your dreams.
Courtesy of Hasbro
The forthcoming release of The Mandalorian on Disney+ has Star Wars fans remembering just how much they love the design of The Empire Strikes Back’s favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett. This is a trend that Hasbro is perfectly prepared to embrace with the latest addition to its deluxe Black Series line of merchandise and accessories, announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fest Premium Electronic Helmet was unveiled at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, offering fans the most realistic, movie-accurate replica of the bounty hunter’s headgear yet.

The Electronic Helmet includes interior padding, adjustable fit and flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights as well as an illuminated range finder HUD. All that’s missing is a jetpack that cruelly misfires at the slightest provocation. Retailing at $119.99, the helmet is available for preorder from 5:30p.m., Saturday, July 20, at HasbroPulse.com, and will be available spring 2020. Until then, look at some of the teaser shots below.



