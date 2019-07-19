'Star Wars': Hasbro Unveils 'Black Series' Boba Fett Helmet
The forthcoming release of The Mandalorian on Disney+ has Star Wars fans remembering just how much they love the design of The Empire Strikes Back’s favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett. This is a trend that Hasbro is perfectly prepared to embrace with the latest addition to its deluxe Black Series line of merchandise and accessories, announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
The Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fest Premium Electronic Helmet was unveiled at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, offering fans the most realistic, movie-accurate replica of the bounty hunter’s headgear yet.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Electronic Helmet includes interior padding, adjustable fit and flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights as well as an illuminated range finder HUD. All that’s missing is a jetpack that cruelly misfires at the slightest provocation. Retailing at $119.99, the helmet is available for preorder from 5:30p.m., Saturday, July 20, at HasbroPulse.com, and will be available spring 2020. Until then, look at some of the teaser shots below.
