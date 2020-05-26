'Star Wars: The High Republic' Launch Postponed 5 Months

New release dates for the two comic book series Star Wars: The High Republic and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, from Marvel and IDW, respectively, will be announced soon, according to Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: The High Republic is set 200 years before the prequel trilogy of movies, with both the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order at their peak, allowing fans to get their first canonical look at the worlds as they were before the rise of the Sith plunged the galaxy into war. According to Lucasfilm, the era of the multiyear project will be off-limits to any onscreen Star Wars projects during its duration.

In a statement, Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain said, “Now, I know that waiting isn’t easy. And I know fans have been excited for this since it was first announced. I’m right there with you. I’ve also been waiting to tell this story for years,” adding, “Star Wars: The High Republic has been a true labor of love for us, and we can’t wait for readers to experience the golden age of the Jedi.”

Siglain’s full statement can be read here.