How a Legit 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay
A legit script for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended up on eBay, director J.J. Abrams revealed on Monday.
The director stopped by Good Morning America to talk about the highly-anticipated Disney film due out next month when he made the startling revelation.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
While discussing the intense security around the project, Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens, mentioned the mess.
"One of our actors, I won't say which one — I want to, but I won't — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place," he began.
"It was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay," he explained to audible gasps from the audience.
Someone at Disney happened to come upon the auction item, which looked "like it's a legit script," Abrams said. "They got it back before it sold," he added.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was completed on Sunday, Abrams also noted, saying there were tiny touchups he wanted to tweak and was pleased with the final product.
The film opens in theaters Dec. 20.
Watch Abrams' full interview below.
.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019
