How a Legit 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay

While discussing the intense security around the project, Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens, mentioned the mess.

"One of our actors, I won't say which one — I want to, but I won't — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place," he began.

"It was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay," he explained to audible gasps from the audience.

Someone at Disney happened to come upon the auction item, which looked "like it's a legit script," Abrams said. "They got it back before it sold," he added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was completed on Sunday, Abrams also noted, saying there were tiny touchups he wanted to tweak and was pleased with the final product.

The film opens in theaters Dec. 20.

