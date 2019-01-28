'Star Wars': Anthony Daniels Wraps Work as C-3PO on 'Episode IX'

The actor has appeared in all nine of the main titles dating back to 1977.

Anthony Daniels on Monday announced he has completed his work as C-3PO in the yet-to-be-titled Star Wars: Episode IX.

"Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX He's sad - so am I. But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy. I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world," the actor wrote on Twitter.

It is unclear if this is the last fans will see of Daniels' version of C-3PO. The actor has the distinction of appearing in all nine of the main Star Wars films, dating back to 1977.

J.J. Abrams, who also directed 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is once again at the helm of Episode IX.

Mark Hamill already confirmed he would again play Luke Skywalker in the upcoming film and Abrams will use unreleased footage from Force Awakens to put Carrie Fisher's Leia into Episode IX.

Billy Dee Williams is also appearing as Lando Calrissian.

Other stars in the cast include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd. New stars joining the cast include Naomi Ackie, Logan actor Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell.

The Disney film opens Dec. 20, 2019.