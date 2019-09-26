'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Trailer Debuts New Worlds, Creatures and Characters

"Who are you people?" a breathless Cal asks his savior and her bald alien companion, Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck).

Cere assures Cal that they share a "common enemy and a common cause" as the two disembark from their ship on a swamp-like planet. Various intercut shots then show Cal exploring ancient ruins and speaking with a mysterious figure via hologram as a voiceover declares, "He's searching for something. Something precious to the Empire."

Aside from the various cinematic moments, the trailer also features a good deal of gameplay footage, showing off a bit of the deep, combat-focused controls that Respawn touted at this behind-closed-doors E3 demo. Along for the ride is Cal's droid companion, BD-1.

Fallen Order's director, Stig Asmussen, told The Hollywood Reporter in June that the game's combat system is "Wind Waker combined with Dark Souls" and the hands-on sessions showcased a surprisingly deep control scheme that required various inputs that shifted from enemy type to enemy type.

Also hinted at in the new trailer is the game's world traversal system, a holo-map that shows up in Greez's ship and allows Cal to traverse the galaxy on his quest (or side quests). Asmussen likened the title to those in the Metroidvania genre (games that have maps with areas blocked or "gated" by abilities or story beats the player must unlock on their way through the narrative), saying he and his team had "to come up with a way to connect several different planets together that feels plausible," and that Fallen Order is "not a linear game."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Nov. 15.