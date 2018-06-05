'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media Following Months of Harassment

Tran is not the first 'Star Wars' actress to leave social media due to abuse.

Actress Kelly Marie Tran has left social media after months of sexist and racist harassment online following her starring role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Tran has not publicly commented on her reason for leaving, but she has completely wiped her Instagram page.

The page is still visible, but her bio line is now "Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

The 29-year-old actress was the target of relentless abuse at the hands of those calling themselves “fans,” who did not like her Last Jedi character, Rose.

Of course, there were plenty who did like Rose. And Tran was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the franchise, even breaking down into tears when she saw Last Jedi producer Ram Bergman on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere, giving him a sobbing hug and thanking him repeatedly.

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson also responded to Tran leaving over abuse.

"On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans," Johnson wrote. "We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine."

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new installments, deleted her account in 2016 after facing criticism after she posted on gun control.

In an interview with Glamour in early December, Ridley said, "I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse. People weren't nice about how I looked. And I was like, 'I'm out.' Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for."