'Star Wars': Lucasfilm's 'Journey to The Rise of Skywalker' Has Already Started

"We knew we had to take the Resistance from being the, basically, who would fit into the Millennium Falcon, and [build them into being] big enough to stand against the First Order by Galaxy’s Edge, and continue to grow into Rise of Skywalker," Martin explained. "Basically, just tracking all these things that need to happen — including Poe’s arc, where they get all of their ships — all of this stuff interconnected and then interwoven into this massive timeline that then got broken down into each of these individual books that all of these lovely people got to write."

Different projects published under the Journey to the Rise of Skywalker banner fulfill different needs, it was established; Justina Ireland’s Spark of the Resistance, set in the immediate aftermath of The Last Jedi, sees Rey, Rose Tico and BB-8 discover a distant planet that’s home to a mysterious weapon that could turn the tide against the First Order, while Rebecca Roahorse’s Resistance Reborn novel deals with Poe Dameron’s role in rebuilding the Resistance while struggling with his guilt about his role in the destruction of the fleet.

The comic book series Allegiance, meanwhile, follows General Leia and Rey as they try to find new allies for their cause, while Finn and Poe attempt to rebuild the Resistance’s supply of weapons — all during Kylo Ren’s increasingly brutal attempt to find where Rey has disappeared to after escaping Crait.

The first of the Journey to titles, the middle grade novel Spark of the Resistance, is already in stores, with Star Wars: Allegiance No. 1 following Oct. 9 and further titles rolling over over the next couple of months.