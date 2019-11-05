Mark Hamill Cracks Up Over His Original 'Star Wars' Audition Tape

While watching the footage of his audition, which would land him the role of a lifetime, Hamill notes that he met co-star, Han Solo actor Harrison Ford the day they filmed reading together.

“[Harrison] is better in the screen test than I am and he’s off camera!” Hamill jokes.

At another point, Hamill chuckles at how he pronounced Solo's name.

“Why did I call him ‘Hans’ instead of ‘Han’?” Hamill says, adding that the actors asked George Lucas during production how certain names were pronounced and he told them to say it however it felt best.

Hamill also talks about how impressed he was by then 19-year-old Carrie Fisher and how Princess Leia held her own, making Han and Luke look like "chumps."

The Rise of Skywalker is due in theaters Dec. 20.

Watch Hamill's full reaction below.