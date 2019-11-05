Mark Hamill Cracks Up Over His Original 'Star Wars' Audition Tape
Mark Hamill is both entertained and baffled by his audition tape for Star Wars.
The Luke Skywalker actor recently watched the footage from more than 40 years ago, both for some laughs but also to promote the latest charity drive from Omaze, which includes dinner with the iconic actor and tickets to the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
While watching the footage of his audition, which would land him the role of a lifetime, Hamill notes that he met co-star, Han Solo actor Harrison Ford the day they filmed reading together.
“[Harrison] is better in the screen test than I am and he’s off camera!” Hamill jokes.
At another point, Hamill chuckles at how he pronounced Solo's name.
“Why did I call him ‘Hans’ instead of ‘Han’?” Hamill says, adding that the actors asked George Lucas during production how certain names were pronounced and he told them to say it however it felt best.
Hamill also talks about how impressed he was by then 19-year-old Carrie Fisher and how Princess Leia held her own, making Han and Luke look like "chumps."
The Rise of Skywalker is due in theaters Dec. 20.
Watch Hamill's full reaction below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan