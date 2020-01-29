'Star Wars': Poe Dameron's History to Be Explored in YA Novel

“I think Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss?” Segura told Polygon, which broke the news of the book’s release. “The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

The official description of the title reveals that the book will follow Dameron as he runs away from home as a teenager following the death of his mother, a former pilot for the Rebellion.

Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall will be released Aug. 4, with cover art from Alice X. Zhang.