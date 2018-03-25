'Star Wars': Princess Leia Rescue Scene Had to Be Reshot Due to Character Name Change

The iconic Skywalker name was not the first choice for the hero.

You're who?!

Over the weekend, Mark Hamill dropped a fun fact on Star Wars fans when he said a portion of the famous Princess Leia rescue scene from A New Hope had to be reshot because of the character name change — his.

"The name change to Skywalker came late enough in production that we had to re-shoot the scene where I liberated the Princess from her cell," Hamill tweeted. "We had already shot it using the original line: 'I'm Luke Starkiller, I'm here to rescue you!'"

Most hard-core fans know George Lucas named Skywalker "Starkiller" in early drafts of the screenplay, but this scene being reshot because of it came as news to many.

Hamill and his space sister, the late Carrie Fisher, had a strong bond. So much so, the actor said he cannot bring himself to rewatch their final scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The sci-fi icon recently told Entertainment Tonight, "I can't watch that scene. It's just, you know, takes me out of the movie completely. I'll get over it, but she'll be forever missed and she's irreplaceable."

Fisher died in December 2016. She was 60.