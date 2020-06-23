'Star Wars': Rarest Action Figure Lands on eBay for Record-Breaking Price

Zach Tann, a Los Angeles-based toy collector who is brokering the eBay sale for the current owner, a man in Dubai, told ABC News he was confident the figure would not last long, even with the large price tag. The seller wants to remain anonymous.

“This is the kind of piece that transcends collecting,” he said. “Every time it sells it breaks another record because they just don’t come very often.”

The eBay description reads: "Here it is. One of the true grails of Vintage Star Wars with amazing provenance. The item is currently in Dubai and will be shipped fully insured or even better arrangements to meet up in person can be made."

Almost a year ago, another rocket-firing Fett sold for $112,926, breaking a record, ABC News reported. That record did not last long as just a few months later, someone bought another one for $185,850.