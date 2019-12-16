'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Cast Faces Off in 'Family Feud'-Style Game

When asked about parting gifts, Daisy Ridley shared that Abrams offered her a retrofitted mask of her (and his) favorite The Great British Bake-Off contestant, who she declined to name. Kimmel then noted that Boyega had received a Spider-Man stormtrooper helmet, which he figured was the "only one in existence." Oscar Isaac noted that he got a "box of Oscar Isaac chocolates."

Sensing a flatness to Isaac's tone about his gift, Abrams later joked, "They were molded, they were handmade." Kimmel then noted that Abrams granting Isaac's a brother, a friend and an uncle cameos in the latest galactic installment was a good gift as well.

Later on in the show, Williams, Daniels, Russell, Tran and Ackie joined the stage, at which point Tran revealed that her parents were invited to the Rise of Skywalker premiere but canceled at the last minute. "My dad said, 'Your mom has a doctor's appointment she can't reschedule'.... I think it's honestly a regular checkup," she said.

Russell, formerly the star of Abrams' show Felicity, discussed the differences in her experience on the WB series and Star Wars. Abrams is, she said, "exactly the same as he was 20 years ago on Felicity. He's endlessly capable, excited and funny, and that's who he is."

Williams added, "And he looks good in blue."

At other points in the show, Kimmel enlisted the stars to answer children's questions in a segment called "Tot Quiz: Rise of Skywalker Edition" and to play a Family Feud-style game in "Force Family Feud." On the latter, cast members, joined by Chewbacca, were divided into the "Walkerskys" and the "Vadersteins" and answered questions including "What's the worst bodypart to have chopped off by a lightsaber?"; "Besides Yoda, name something else that starts with 'Yo'"; and "Which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate?"

Watch the segment below.