'Rise of Skywalker' Novel Confirms a 'Star Wars' Fan Theory

Billy Dee Williams in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'   |   Walt Disney Studios
[This story contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]

If the exchange between Lando Calrissian and Jannah at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker felt a little out of nowhere, turns out there’s a reason for that — and it’ll be shared in the novelization of the movie.

After the climactic showdown at Exegol, there’s a brief scene where Jannah (Naomi Ackie) and Lando (Billy Dee Williams) talk, and he asks her where she’s from; when she says she doesn’t know, Calrissian offers up that they find out. It seems like this could set up a spinoff, and indeed, there’s more to the scene than meets the eye.

According to the Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary, it’s revealed that Calrissian started a family soon after the events of Return of the Jedi, but that his daughter was kidnapped by the First Order — an idea that ties in with a line of dialogue spoken by Zori Bliss (Keri Russell) elsewhere in the movie, that the First Order has been stealing children to fill out its ranks. So, is Jannah Lando’s daughter?

On Twitter, Jennifer Heddle, executive editor for Star Wars at Disney Publishing, suggested that the novelization of the new movie will reveal all; in response to a tweet about the Visual Dictionary spoiling a plot removed from the movie, she responded, “it will still be in the novelization!” When asked what this meant for Star Wars canon, she confirmed, “it’s considered canon, yes.”

At Star Wars Celebration in April, Ackie addressed rumors that she was playing Lando's daughter.

"Listen. Lando is a very charming man, so he could have children all over the universe," Ackie said with a laugh. "That's all I'm saying."

The novelization of the movie, by Rae Carson, may reveal more plot points than just Jannah’s backstory (perhaps including what Finn wanted to tell Rey, but didn't manage to during the movie); titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Extended Edition, it’ll be released March 3 2020 by Del Rey.

