'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Makes History with First Same-Sex Kiss

During his press tour for The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams noted to Variety, "In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film."

At the same time, Abrams offered a reality check to fans who were hoping that Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) would eventually become romantic. Fans began to envision the two together starting with with 2015's The Force Awakens, but Abrams said their relationship was always platonic.

”That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” he said in the same interview. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

The move In Star Wars comes after the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted its first openly gay character in Avengers: Endgame, with a man played by co-director Joe Russo in a group therapy session.