'Star Wars': First Reactions from 'Rise of Skywalker' Premiere

Monday's premiere saw a host of stars attend including director J.J. Abrams and his stars, including Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Friday. Until then, read a sampling of the reactions on social media below.

2/ There are SO many moments of pure audience delight. At one point in mid of #RiseofSkywalker, someone yelled "Yeah JJ!" and the whole audience erupted into cheers. This happened several more times.



It is the most 'original trilogy' movie since the 'original trilogy'. pic.twitter.com/qPd9LBzov4 — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019

Lot to take in with #riseofskywalker It is the big adventure, lightsaber adventure I hoped for. A few things I still wonder if it was necessary but it was a very satisfying end to this new trilogy. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some.



I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more.



THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before.



Man does #TheRiseOfSkwalker MOVE. This film hits the ground running & doesn’t let up. JJ’s energy is all over this thing. A Last Crusade style adventure. The bromance between Poe & Finn steals the film. Felt a bit more concerned w/plot than character, tad rushed, good not great. pic.twitter.com/S4tbDhXG35 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Well... #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a drastic departure from TLJ, but also not as invigorating as TFA. It is a movie packed with action (it’s seriously nonstop), but also jammed with fan service. @starwars fans - brace for the debates. pic.twitter.com/DjKo9ejRWw — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what's going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes - a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019