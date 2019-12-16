'Star Wars': First Reactions from 'Rise of Skywalker' Premiere
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finally been unveiled to its first audience. Early reactions to the film are coming in from Monday's Hollywood premiere, and although official reviews are embargoed until Wednesday, these are the first public reactions.
The Rise of Skywalker closes out the Skywalker Saga, the grand story that started in 1977 with George Lucas' Star Wars, and went on to encompass nine films, including Lucas' prequel trilogy (1999-2005) as well as the current sequel trilogy that launched in 2015. It's rare these days that a movie premiere is the first time a big blockbuster movie has been seen — as studios often allow members of the press to screen them early, but that wasn't the case with Rise of Skywalker, as Disney has been protective of spoilers.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Monday's premiere saw a host of stars attend including director J.J. Abrams and his stars, including Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Friday. Until then, read a sampling of the reactions on social media below.
It’s amazing. #lastjedi haters will be very pleased. #RiseOfSkywalker— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 17, 2019
2/ There are SO many moments of pure audience delight. At one point in mid of #RiseofSkywalker, someone yelled "Yeah JJ!" and the whole audience erupted into cheers. This happened several more times.— Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019
It is the most 'original trilogy' movie since the 'original trilogy'. pic.twitter.com/qPd9LBzov4
Lot to take in with #riseofskywalker It is the big adventure, lightsaber adventure I hoped for. A few things I still wonder if it was necessary but it was a very satisfying end to this new trilogy.— Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) December 17, 2019
Now THAT’S what I call an ending #riseofskywalker #starwars @starwars— Grae Drake (@graedrake) December 17, 2019
When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some.— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019
I absolutely loved it.
And now I feel ... pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G
So, I'm not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you're expecting.— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019
So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I'll miss the Skywalker saga.
I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker— Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2019
Which I don’t necessarily think is a good thing.
I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it. pic.twitter.com/dOYAP6Ntbi
THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before.— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019
It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful.
It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole.
I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n
Man does #TheRiseOfSkwalker MOVE. This film hits the ground running & doesn’t let up. JJ’s energy is all over this thing. A Last Crusade style adventure. The bromance between Poe & Finn steals the film. Felt a bit more concerned w/plot than character, tad rushed, good not great. pic.twitter.com/S4tbDhXG35— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 17, 2019
There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019
Well... #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a drastic departure from TLJ, but also not as invigorating as TFA. It is a movie packed with action (it’s seriously nonstop), but also jammed with fan service. @starwars fans - brace for the debates. pic.twitter.com/DjKo9ejRWw— CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) December 17, 2019
Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what's going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o— Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019
Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes - a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019
RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019
#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to . some faves: jannah , d-0 , finn of course . and what a lovely send off for our general leia— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Brian Davids