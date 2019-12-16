HEAT VISION

'Star Wars': First Reactions from 'Rise of Skywalker' Premiere

by THR Staff
J.J. Abrams has unveiled 'Episode IX' to its first audience.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finally been unveiled to its first audience. Early reactions to the film are coming in from Monday's Hollywood premiere, and although official reviews are embargoed until Wednesday, these are the first public reactions.

The Rise of Skywalker closes out the Skywalker Saga, the grand story that started in 1977 with George Lucas' Star Wars, and went on to encompass nine films, including Lucas' prequel trilogy (1999-2005) as well as the current sequel trilogy that launched in 2015. It's rare these days that a movie premiere is the first time a big blockbuster movie has been seen — as studios often allow members of the press to screen them early, but that wasn't the case with Rise of Skywalker, as Disney has been protective of spoilers.

Monday's premiere saw a host of stars attend including director J.J. Abrams and his stars, including Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Friday. Until then, read a sampling of the reactions on social media below.

 

