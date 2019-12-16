Bob Iger, Billy Dee Williams Reflect on "Bittersweet" Close to Skywalker Saga at 'Star Wars' Premiere

Monday's big event had a guest list that included Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Richard E. Grant, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Dominic Monaghan and Greg Grunberg.

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in four films, was also on the guest list, as was Steven Spielberg, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Spike Lee and Damon Lindelof.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, Williams, who reprises the role of Lando Calrissian in Rise of Skywalker, said it was "very interesting" and "a lot of fun" to revisit the character of the iconic smuggler adding that when he got the call to come back he "jumped" at the chance.

Also on the carpet was Todd Fisher, brother of Carrie, who told THR he was "little afraid" to watch the film as he had been told it was very "emotional" and that he had trouble watching his sister in The Last Jedi: "It's one of those good news, bad news things. It's great to see Carrie again, it's like a home movie, it's a great crescendo to this whole thing. It think it's one of the best things she ever did. So I love what's going on."

Said Disney CEO Bob Iger of coming to the end of the Skywalker saga: "It's interesting because I know in some respects it's bittersweet, but J.J. Abrams and his team created a very satisfying movie. Quite emotional, very exciting, but I think it's satisfying and it will provide closure." He added, "That said, it's not the end of Star Wars stories, so on the one hand, it's the end of nine chapters, or the three that we've been responsible for making, but in many respects it's the beginning of stories coming from galaxies far, far away."

Asked on the carpet whether he was surprised at the popularity of the "Baby Yoda" character in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Iger responded, "Well, look, the scale of the reaction is probably beyond my expectations by a wide margin. That said, the moment I laid eyes on the character, I had a strong feeling the character was going to connect with audiences. It's just so cute, so interesting, so compelling, in many respects so familiar and yet so new."

As for whether, in hindsight, Disney should have produced the much-in-demand Baby Yoda merchandise sooner, the CEO said he wouldn't do anything differently. "We talked about it, and we wanted the reveal of that character — notice I'm not referring to it as 'Baby Yoda' — to be really special. And it was worth it," said Iger.

Boyega, who plays Finn in the franchise, echoed the sentiments of many on the carpet, but didn't elaborate on whether we had seen the last of his character: "It’s a goodbye for now. Saying goodbye to [Finn] was hard, especially the last day was bittersweet. I gave a good speech, exchanged gifts with the co-stars and, you know, you’re [then] released into the normal world.”

The British actor told THR that he was extremely thankful for the "great opportunity" to appear in Star Wars, adding that Finn was a "vital character that has been a stepping stone for my career, so I really appreciate being given this opportunity.”

The Rise of Skywalker premiere comes almost exactly four years after Abrams and Disney relaunched the Star Wars franchise by unveiling The Force Awakens at a giant premiere in Hollywood in December 2015.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Friday.