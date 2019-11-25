'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Is Shorter Than Previously Thought
Reports of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's runtime have been exaggerated. Filmmaker J.J. Abrams revealed Monday that despite reports last month that Rise of Skywalker would be the longest Star Wars movie ever at two hours and 35 minutes, the film will actually sit at a trimmer two hours, 21 minutes.
The filmmaker made the revelation on EWLive on SiriusXM 109, where he noted it's possible the time could change by a minute or two, depending on how the credits shake out. Either way, 2018's Star Wars: The Last Jedi will retain the title of the longest Star Wars movie at 152 minutes, while Rise of Skywalker (141 minutes) will be shorter than Abrams' Force Awakens (138 minutes) and sit somewhere around Episode II (142 minutes) and Episode III (140 minutes).
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Rise of Skywalker will open on Dec. 20. Here's the rundown of times for the live-action films so far:
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) —121 minutes
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — 124 minutes
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) —131 minutes
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) —136 minutes
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) —142 minutes
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) —140 minutes
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) —138 minutes
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) —133 minutes
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) — 152 minutes
Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) — 135 minutes
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — 141 minutes
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Josh Spiegel
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-