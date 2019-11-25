'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Is Shorter Than Previously Thought

J.J. Abrams revealed 'Episode IX' will be around 141 minutes and will not be the longest of the franchise's films, as had been reported in October.

Reports of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's runtime have been exaggerated. Filmmaker J.J. Abrams revealed Monday that despite reports last month that Rise of Skywalker would be the longest Star Wars movie ever at two hours and 35 minutes, the film will actually sit at a trimmer two hours, 21 minutes.

The filmmaker made the revelation on EWLive on SiriusXM 109, where he noted it's possible the time could change by a minute or two, depending on how the credits shake out. Either way, 2018's Star Wars: The Last Jedi will retain the title of the longest Star Wars movie at 152 minutes, while Rise of Skywalker (141 minutes) will be shorter than Abrams' Force Awakens (138 minutes) and sit somewhere around Episode II (142 minutes) and Episode III (140 minutes).

