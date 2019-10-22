HEAT VISION

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Smashes Presale Records

by Pamela McClintock
In its first 24 hours, the December tentpole has exceeded all other titles in the storied series.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'   |   Courtesy of Disney
J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is already breaking records two months ahead of its release in theaters.

In its first 24-hours, the Lucasfilm and Disney tentpole has racked up more advance ticket sales than any previous title in the storied series, according to online service Atom Tickets.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Tickets went on sale late Monday tied to the release of the trailer, which aired during ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The cast includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell. Original Star Wars actors including Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) return, as will Carrie Fisher (Leia) via previously unused footage that she and Abrams shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The movie’s running time is 155 minutes, edging out Star Was: The Last Jedi (152 minutes) to mark the longest title in the series.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which releases in theaters Dec. 20, is Atom Tickets’ second-biggest title in first day sales behind Marvel/Disney's Avengers: Endgame. And it has sold 2.5 times as many tickets as Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

As it stands, Atom Tickets says its list of best-selling titles in the first 24 hours are Endgame, Rise of Skywalker, Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Infinity War.

 

 

