'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Tracking for $175M-$200M U.S. Bow

by Pamela McClintock
The Force is with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, according to early tracking.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the December tentpole is on course to open to at least $175 million to $200 million in its domestic debut over the Dec. 20-22 weekend, on par with early forecasts for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In December 2015, The Force Awakens — also directed by Abrams — revived the franchise with a then-record domestic debut of $248 million. The Last Jedi debuted to $220 million in December 2017.

Lucasfilm and Disney are trying to manage expectations for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, considering the volatile state of the box office. And Skywalker also faces competition from Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters a week earlier and is showing sizable strength on tracking.

The Rise of Skywalker is the ninth and final installment in the George Lucas-created series that first hit the big screen in 1977.

Skywalker's ensemble cast is led by Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hammll, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams and the late Carrie Fisher.

