'Star Wars' Series in the Works at Disney+ From 'Russian Doll' Co-Creator

The deal was actually concluded several months ago and Headland even attended the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Headland received two Emmy nominations last year for Russian Doll, the Netflix series starring Natasha Lyonne as a game coder who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday. The series received 13 nominations in total, winning three awards.

Headland is also known for writing and directing the film Sleeping With Other People after making her feature debut with the 2012 romantic comedy Bachelorette. The filmmaker has also directed episodes of SMILF, Heathers and Blunt Talk.

The new Star Wars series is one of multiple in the works at Disney+, which has The Mandalorian season two primed for an October release and is also developing a Diego Luna-led Rogue One prequel series, as well as a show starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars wraps up with season seven on May 4.

Variety first reported the news.