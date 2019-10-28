'Star Wars' Shocker: 'Game of Thrones' Duo Quits Planned Trilogy

The pair were set to write and produce the Dec. 16, 2022 Star Wars film, the first to come after this year's Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, as well as the rest of the titles in a new series. The series was set to stand separately from one that The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson is working on, as well as the so-called Skywalker Saga being helmed by J.J. Abrams.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy remarked, “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

The news comes a month after The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was developing a Star Wars film, a move that drew speculation that perhaps this could be a testing ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe architect to have a bigger role in a galaxy far, far away in the future. Earlier this month, Feige's resume got even bigger when he was upped to chief creative officer at Marvel, overseeing the creative direction of Marvel’s storytelling and content creation across mediums including publishing, film, TV and animation.

Meanwhile, Benioff and Weiss signed a five-year, $250 million overall deal with Netflix in August that was met with envy and a bit of head-scratching, as their commitment to Star Wars would have meant that their new content for Netflix may have taken a decade to come to fruition. The duo have been in high demand since completing Game of Thrones, which swept the Emmy Awards this year with 12 wins, including best drama, but received a divided response from critics and fans.

Landing Benioff and Weiss was considered a boon for Kennedy, who signed the creators to a trilogy back in February 2018 in the wake of a series of high-profile firings, including the June 2017 exit of Phil Lord and Chris Miller from Solo: A Star Wars Story and the September 2017 dismissal of Colin Trevorrow as director of Episode IX.

The exit of Benioff and Weiss comes as Star Wars is at a crossroads. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker (Dec. 20) will close out the Skywalker Saga, and Lucasfilm will pivot its focus to the small screen with a number of Disney+ streaming shows, including Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian (Nov. 12), as well as other series in development such as a Diego Luna-led Rogue One prequel, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

Benioff and Weiss' expertise with world building, as evidence on Game of Thrones, was presumed to be something Star Wars would need in the years to come as it charts its future. In April, Kennedy told The Hollywood Reporter she would soon be sitting down with Benioff, Weiss and Johnson to plot the franchise's future.

"We are looking at the next saga," Kennedy said then. "We are not just looking at another trilogy, we're really looking at the next 10 years or more."