'Star Wars: Squadrons' Gameplay Revealed in EA Play Live

Elsewhere, Respawn Entertainment revealed that the latest collection event in season five of Apex Legends will be called Lost Treasures, which drops June 23 and includes exclusive content that you can earn by completing various challenges. The event, featuring many new twists, comes to Steam and Nintendo Switch this fall.

Electronic Arts announced during the live stream that seven new games — including Burnout Paradise — will be coming to the Switch in the near future. Among the EA originals, action-adventure co-op game It Takes Two will be coming from Hazelight Studio and writer-director Josef Fares. He described the game as a "crazy roller-coaster ride" that arrives in 2021.

Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm from Gothenburg-based studio Zoink Games revealed a coming-of-age title called Lost in Random, which Lyngeled said follows "a girl with a big heart and an even bigger temper." He explained that the studio is dedicated to "rich, visual storytelling."

From Final Strike Games, founder and CEO Kevin Franklin announced that the company has partnered with EA to release their first-ever title, Rocket Arena, a "rockets only shooter" game that offers a competitive experience and range of abilities to blast opponents out of the arena.

View the full EA Play Live presentation below.