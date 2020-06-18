'Star Wars: Squadrons' Gameplay Revealed in EA Play Live
Electronic Arts unveiled its latest slate of games on Thursday during EA Play, presented as part of Summer Game Fest.
The biggest title in the showcase was Star Wars: Squadrons, from Motive Studios. Creative director Ian Fraser, who showed off gameplay and revealed an Oct. 2 launch date, explained that the game starts with a single-player story that takes place after Return of the Jedi. Users can also participate in competitive space battles online, and the game supports VR and crossplay.
Heat Vision breakdown
Elsewhere, Respawn Entertainment revealed that the latest collection event in season five of Apex Legends will be called Lost Treasures, which drops June 23 and includes exclusive content that you can earn by completing various challenges. The event, featuring many new twists, comes to Steam and Nintendo Switch this fall.
Electronic Arts announced during the live stream that seven new games — including Burnout Paradise — will be coming to the Switch in the near future. Among the EA originals, action-adventure co-op game It Takes Two will be coming from Hazelight Studio and writer-director Josef Fares. He described the game as a "crazy roller-coaster ride" that arrives in 2021.
Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm from Gothenburg-based studio Zoink Games revealed a coming-of-age title called Lost in Random, which Lyngeled said follows "a girl with a big heart and an even bigger temper." He explained that the studio is dedicated to "rich, visual storytelling."
From Final Strike Games, founder and CEO Kevin Franklin announced that the company has partnered with EA to release their first-ever title, Rocket Arena, a "rockets only shooter" game that offers a competitive experience and range of abilities to blast opponents out of the arena.
View the full EA Play Live presentation below.
