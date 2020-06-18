HEAT VISION

'Star Wars: Squadrons' Gameplay Revealed in EA Play Live

by Trilby Beresford
Originals teased during the presentation included coming-of-age title 'Lost in Random' and action-adventure co-op 'It Takes Two.'
'Star Wars Squadrons'   |   Electronic Arts
Originals teased during the presentation included coming-of-age title 'Lost in Random' and action-adventure co-op 'It Takes Two.'

Electronic Arts unveiled its latest slate of games on Thursday during EA Play, presented as part of Summer Game Fest.

The biggest title in the showcase was Star Wars: Squadrons, from Motive Studios. Creative director Ian Fraser, who showed off gameplay and revealed an Oct. 2 launch date, explained that the game starts with a single-player story that takes place after Return of the Jedi. Users can also participate in competitive space battles online, and the game supports VR and crossplay. 

Heat Vision breakdown

Elsewhere, Respawn Entertainment revealed that the latest collection event in season five of Apex Legends will be called Lost Treasures, which drops June 23 and includes exclusive content that you can earn by completing various challenges. The event, featuring many new twists, comes to Steam and Nintendo Switch this fall. 

Electronic Arts announced during the live stream that seven new games — including Burnout Paradise — will be coming to the Switch in the near future. Among the EA originals, action-adventure co-op game It Takes Two will be coming from Hazelight Studio and writer-director Josef Fares. He described the game as a "crazy roller-coaster ride" that arrives in 2021.

Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm from Gothenburg-based studio Zoink Games revealed a coming-of-age title called Lost in Random, which Lyngeled said follows "a girl with a big heart and an even bigger temper." He explained that the studio is dedicated to "rich, visual storytelling."

From Final Strike Games, founder and CEO Kevin Franklin announced that the company has partnered with EA to release their first-ever title, Rocket Arena, a "rockets only shooter" game that offers a competitive experience and range of abilities to blast opponents out of the arena. 

View the full EA Play Live presentation below.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Why 'Pretty in Pink' Director Cut Its Most Famous Line (At First)
    by Brian Davids
  2. Lord & Miller's 'Project Hail Mary' Enlisting 'The Martian' Scribe Drew Goddard (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
Lisa Joseph Metelus, Richard Lovett Speak Out at CAA Virtual Town Hall On Racial Justice
by Mia Galuppo
2.
L.A. County Allows Bars, Nail Salons to Reopen Friday
by Lexy Perez
3.
'So You Think You Can Dance' Shelved at Fox
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
Jimmy Kimmel to Take Break From Hosting Late-Night Show to Spend Time With Family
by Lexy Perez
5.
'Star Wars: Squadrons' Gameplay Revealed in EA Play Live
by Trilby Beresford