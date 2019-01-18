Marvel's 'Star Wars: TIE Fighter' to Tell Empire's Side of the Story

Starting in April, Marvel Entertainment is moving into the propaganda side of Star Wars with the launch of a new, five-issue miniseries that chronicles the Empire’s side of the story.

The new Star Wars: TIE Fighter series will be written by Jody Houser, with art from Roge Antonio and others. Marvel has published two longform Darth Vader series since launching its Star Wars line in early 2015, in addition to shorter projects focusing on other antagonists from the franchise. However, unlike those villain-focused titles, this new series appears to be told from the perspective of the Empire being the good guys in the conflict.

Marvel’s announcement for the series reads, "The war against the Rebellion has put the entire galaxy at risk, but elite squadrons of TIE fighter pilots still fight to defend the Empire and bring fury down upon the Rebel Alliance," promising that the series will "weave a TIE fighter tale that chronicles the struggles and triumphs of the heroes of the Empire!"

This isn’t actually the first time that Marvel has blurred the moral lines of the Lucasfilm franchise in marketing text, although the previous example might have been accidental; in announcing the upcoming Star Wars: Vader — Dark Visions series, Marvel referred to Darth Vader as an antihero, which feels like a curious description of the character, even given his tragic past.

Star Wars: TIE Fighter is a tie-in (no pun intended) to the series Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron by Alexander Freed, which will focus on the Rebellion forces opposing the Empire during the skirmishes in each story. Star Wars: TIE Fighter launches in April, Alphabet Squadron will be released June 11.