'Star Wars': That Time Mark Hamill Was Sold on 'SNL'

Disney missed its chance to get Mark Hamill for a steal.

The company continues to profit from its $4.06 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, which brought Luke Skywalker back to the big screen (it's next film, Solo: A Star Wars Story is a month away).But in an under-the-radar Saturday Night Live sketch from 1997, the Star Wars actor was sold on the Shop at Home Network by hard-selling hosts Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan and Jim Breuer.

Dressed as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: A New Hope, the gag was Hamill was kidnaped at gunpoint and brought to the network for sale to one special fan.

"Now this is a great item, like if you're at home, you can make your own Star Wars sequels with a camcorder," Kattan's character says. "Or you can just have him stand on the lawn and wave to neighbors."

Calls would come into the studio from potential buyers who wanted to make sure it was the real Hamill, so they asked him to do lines from Star Wars — most of them not even being from his character.

The kicker is the ending, when Harrison Ford (someone playing him) calls in and buys Hamill for the $80,000 asking price.

"Yeah, you guys already stuck me with a Bruce Boxleitner. I had to put him to sleep," the faux Ford says, making sure it is really Hamill. "What the hell, I'll take him."

Heat Vision is revisiting the clip as Star Wars: Episode IX continues to ramp up, and questions still about over whether Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker to finish up the trilogy when the film opens in December 2019.

Watch the whole sketch below: