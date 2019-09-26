Who Could Be Kevin Feige's Mystery 'Star Wars' Actor?

Hugh Jackman

Sadly, the former Wolverine will never appear in the MCU as his X-Men character, having hung up his claws after Logan (2017), but he’s an admitted fan of what Feige has achieved at Marvel Studios. The two go back a long way, with Feige having gotten his start as an associate producer on X-Men (2000). Seeing them work together on a Star Wars film would be a bit like coming full circle, and it's easy to imagine Jackman in a role as grizzled Jedi Master, rogue or even Sith Lord. Jackman rarely has a chance to break bad, and seeing him do so in a Star Wars film would offer a rarely seen side of the actor.

Brie Larson

The MCU’s latest star is a major Star Wars fan. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this year, Larson described how she felt when her co-star Samuel L. Jackson brought his purple lightsaber to the Captain Marvel set. “He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried,” Larson said. “It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.” Larson also attended the grand opening of Disneyland’s Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge attraction and posted a photo of herself in Jedi robes. Is it possible that the Force is strong with her? It would be interesting to take on the role of another major hero that offers her the opportunity to tap into something different from the heroism of Carol Danvers.

Keanu Reeves

Is there any actor who personifies the Jedi Path more than Reeves? Feige has famously tried to find a Marvel project for Reeves for years, but so far nothing has come to fruition. The actor is experiencing a career renaissance with the popularity of the John Wick franchise and the upcoming fourth Matrix film and third Bill & Ted. It’s possible that Star Wars could be the right project for the actor to finally work with Feige. It’s already easy to imagine a film set around the first Jedi with Reeves in the role, exploring both the light and dark side of the force and delineating the balance. It may sound too good to be true, but we can dream.

Viola Davis

Davis is currently set to reprise her role as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s sequel The Suicide Squad, and it’s not too much to hope that working with Gunn has connected her to Feige. With her ABC show How to Get Away With Murder entering its final season, Davis’ schedule will presumably open up, which increases the chances of seeing her in major projects like Star Wars. Jedi, Sith or something in between, I don’t really care. I just want to see Davis wield a lightsaber while delivering the kind of breath-taking performances she’s become known for.

Michael B. Jordan

There are few actors as in demand as Jordan is right now. His schedule appears pretty packed at the moment with him taking on the role of Tom Clancy’s John Clark in Without Remorse and set to lead action films and potential franchise starters Methuselah and The Thomas Crown Affair. But is he too busy for Star Wars? Jordan’s performance as Killmonger was one of the biggest talking points coming out of Black Panther, and although his character met his end, there’s still a desire to see him return in some fashion. While more Marvel films may not be in the actor’s future, a reunion with Feige could have major results and continue to help broaden the franchise’s reach.

Tilda Swinton

It’s honestly kind of a wonder that Swinton hasn’t been in a Star Wars movie yet. Her role as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange was Jedi-like, but given that she’s known for being such a chameleon, her Star Wars role would of course be very different, if we even recognized her at all. After taking on no less than three roles in last year’s Suspiria, there’s really no limit to who Swinton could play or how she could appear. While “major actor” immediately leads to speculations of box office popularity, there are few actors as major within their craft as Swinton.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale is an actor who will almost certainly never appear in a Marvel Studios project. Despite starring in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, in general he's not a fan of comic book movies. Star Wars is another matter. The actor at one point was eyed to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story before Woody Harrelson joined the project, and Bale has expressed an interest in someday appearing in a Star Wars movie. Bale also has a relationship with Kennedy, who produced 1987's Empire of the Sun, the film that launched the actor's career.

Leonardo DiCaprio

This is a wild shot, given that the most sought-after actor in Hollywood has avoided franchises like Star Wars and superhero films all of his career, despite coming close numerous times. The actor is no stranger to the franchise and was approached for the role of Anakin Skywalker in the prequel movies, which he passed on. Despite being a fan of genre films, DiCaprio is known for being very choosy about his projects, and has often opted to lend his credibility to projects that may not get made otherwise. He definitely doesn’t need to make a Star Wars film, but few things could be as “major” as Feige securing the actor for a role. DiCaprio joining Star Wars is more unlikely than any name on this list, but in a world where Joaquin Phoenix agreed to play the Joker, anything can happen.

Whoever ends up joining Feige’s Star Wars film is sure to create a whirlwind of excitement, and potentially change the history of the franchise. Whether it’s one of these names, or someone else entirely, we trust that there are great things, and hopefully lightsabers in store, for whoever this chosen one is.