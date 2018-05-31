Sterling K. Brown Joins Blake Lively in 'Rhythm Section' as Spy Movie Resumes Production (Exclusive)

Filming was shut down in late January after Lively sustained a critical hand injury while shooting a stunt.

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown has joined the cast of The Rhythm Section as the spy movie prepares to resume production following Blake Lively’s on-set accident.

Filming on the movie was shut down in late January after Lively sustained a critical hand injury in December while shooting a stunt. Lively had a hand surgery that did not go as planned and the actress underwent a second surgery, necessitating more recovery time.

Sources say that Lively has made a full recovery with production now set to resume in June in Spain.

Jude Law is also one of the stars of the movie, which is being directed by The Handmaid's Tale helmer Reed Morano. The project is a contemporary adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels, which follows a woman (Lively) who assumes three different identities as she seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family — a flight that she was meant to be on.

Character details for Brown’s role are being kept in the black box.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, the company behind the James Bond franchise, are producing. Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) is financing.

Despite the hiatus, Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, is keeping the film's Feb. 22, 2019, release date.

Brown recently finished his second season as Randall Pearson on NBC hit This is Us, which has earned him an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards. And the actor was one of the emotional cores in key scenes of Marvel’s billion dollar hit, Black Panther.

He has two movies in the can, including Predator, the Shane Black-directed reboot of the 1980s sci-fi action movie and Hotel Artemis, Drew Pearce’s feature about a safe house for criminals in need of medical attention. The latter opens June 8.

He is repped by Innovative Artists, JWS Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.